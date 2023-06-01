Police: Jacksonville officer arrested after falsifying report, arresting man without probable cause

Sheriff T.K. Waters said "the person should not have ever been arrested and charges against him have been dropped".

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was arrested on Friday, Sheriff T.K. Waters announced in a press conference.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office held a press conference at noon on the investigation and arrest of Officer Cecil Grant. He faces charges for official misconduct, which is a third degree felony.

When Officer Grant responded to a domestic violence call in December of 2022, he inaccurately documented what happened. Investigators found that his account of the incident did not match the body camera footage of the call. The contents of the body camera footage has not been made public by JSO, at this time.

During the call for service, a man was arrested by Grant. However, Waters said "the person should not have ever been arrested". Since he never should have been arrested, First Coast News will not be sharing his name. He was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence. Charges against him have been dropped, according to Waters.

Grant has been employed by JSO for 9 years. He does not have a previous history of falsifying reports, according to Waters.

A citizen complaint was filed against Grant in September of 2014 for improper action but was found to be unfounded, according to his employee investigation history.

Grant received an "in-house" complaint for a secondary employment violation and failure to conform to work standards in April of 2022. He received formal counseling and a written reprimand, as documented in his employee investigation history.

Most recently, before the December incident, Grant was in a "chargeable" crash. He received a point on his license, informal counseling and remedial training.