A Jacksonville nurse pleaded guilty Friday after replacing syringes filled with pain killers with a saline solution, according to court documents.

Taniko Hampton, 38, extracted the painkiller hydromorphone (also known as Dilaudid) from syringes at hospitals and replaced the drug with saline before returning the syringes for use by future patients, according to court documents. This happened on multiple occasions during 2017 and 2018 while Hampton served as a nurse at Jacksonville area hospitals.

Hospital records showed Hampton obtained drugs allegedly for patient use then returned them supposedly unused at 10 times the rate of her nursing peers, according to court documents.

When confronted by a supervisor, Hampton eventually admitted that she had been diverting drugs from patients for her personal use for months, court documents said.

Hampton told Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office detectives that removing the medicine from syringes and replacing it with saline could result in patients receiving injections that were not sterile, according to court documents.

She faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison for tampering with a consumer product. A sentencing date has not been set.