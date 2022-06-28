Police: Man who took money for cabinets, never showed up has more victims in Jacksonville

Benjamin Lyons was arrested in Nassau County Monday for allegedly scamming customers. Police say he has more victims in Jacksonville.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Investigators at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office say they believe there may be victims of fraud in the city.

Benjamin Lyons was arrested by the Nassau County Sheriff's Office. A warrant was issued for his arrest after a Yulee resident reported him for fraud.

NCSO says a victim told them Lyons was working on his countertops and recommended they work on their cabinets, as well. Subsequently, the victim paid Lyons over $1,000 to order cabinets Lyons allegedly would install, a report said. However, Lyons allegedly never showed up to complete the job.

The company Lyons was working for said he was let go due to other incidents involving the scamming of customers, police said.

Following his arrest, JSO sent out a press release stating there may be further victims in our area.