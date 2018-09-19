A Landon Middle School music teacher has been arrested for allegedly sending and soliciting sexually explicit photos to and from minors across the country.

Kristopher Beckstrom, 42, posed as a 15-year-old boy as he sent and solicited the sexually explicit photos from minors, according to a JSO tweet.

JSO says Beckstrom created fake Instagram and Snapchat accounts named "erikb20172018" where he posed as a 15-year-old boy.

The suspect reportedly targeted random people on the internet as well as past students.

JSO says they believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone who believes they have been victimized to contact the sheriff's office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@Jaxsheriff.org.

