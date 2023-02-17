Jacksonville men charged with over a dozen burglaries across North Florida, deputies say

Two firearms were reported stolen and one of the victims reported that they had a fraudulent charge on a credit card that had been stolen from their vehicle.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three Jacksonville men were arrested and face charges after a collaborative vehicle burglary sting between five departments, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

La Darvin Noisette, 20, Donte Juan McCrary, 21, and Jamari McCrary, 20 were all tied to a string of burglaries in Palm Coast, Volusia and St John's County, according to deputies.

On Jan. 23, 2023, deputies responded to the Madison Green Apartments and Tuscan Reserve Apartments off State Road 100 in Palm Coast in response to alarms sounding.

While making contact with the initial reporting party, deputies say they located several vehicles whose windows had been smashed and burglarized.

In total, deputies say 26 smashed-window vehicle burglaries and attempts were reported in that area. Noisette, D. McCrary, and J. McCrary have all been charged with 17 counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and two counts of armed burglary of conveyance.

Through assistance from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, surveillance footage helped detectives identify one suspect and the vehicle they were traveling in.

Detectives say they began receiving calls from various law enforcement agencies in North Central Florida who had been investigating similar strings of vehicle burglaries in their jurisdictions.

Through coordination and collaboration with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, and the Daytona Beach Police Department, FCSO detectives were able to identify all the suspects and build cases against them.

Detectives located and recovered several articles of stolen property, including the shotgun stolen in Flagler County.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested the three suspects on Feb. 10, 2023, on Flagler County warrants.

After initially being booked into the Duval County Jail they were extradited to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility in Flagler County on February 14, 2023.