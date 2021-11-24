Jacksonville men arrested for trying to register dead people to vote using stolen information

The Supervisor of Elections Office is advising registered voters to check the status of their voter registration to ensure all information is up-to-date and accurate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Jacksonville residents have been arrested for submitting over 60 voter registration applications for people who are dead or for voters who did not give authorization for their information to be used.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced that Devin King and Jordan Daniels were arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on charges of Criminal Use of Personal Identification Information.

The State Attorney's Office says the crimes appear to have been done for individual monetary gain, as opposed to political purposes.

The arrests follow a joint investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and State Attorney’s Office into identity theft related to voter registration applications,

On Aug. 19, 2021, investigators met with a Duval County Supervisor of Elections official to review inconsistencies on numerous recently turned-in voter registration applications, says the State Attorney’s Office.

The State Attorney’s Office says forms contain personal identification information like name, date of birth, and driver’s license numbers. The inconsistencies reportedly also included signatures that did not match and personal identification information that was not correct.

A review of these flagged applications revealed initials coinciding with King and Daniels on the backs of many of the forms, the State Attorney’s Office said. Applications that were flagged were turned over to investigators, who contacted numerous people listed on the forms.

Officials say more than 60 applications associated with Daniels and King were submitted for people who are deceased or for voters who did not give authorization for their information to be used.