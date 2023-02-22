Jacksonville man will no longer face death penalty for 2007 murder

The jury in Michael R. Jackson's retrial, where he was found guilty a second time, decided not to recommend the death penalty.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a verdict read to the courtroom Wednesday afternoon, a jury decided a Jacksonville man will get off of death row.

Michael R. Jackson was convicted of Andrea Boyer's rape and murder for a second time Saturday. He was first convicted of the crime in 2010, then granted a new trial on appeal.

During his first trial, he was sentenced to death. But during his second trial, the jury did not recommend the death penalty.