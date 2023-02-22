Jacksonville man will no longer face death penalty for 2007 murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a verdict read to the courtroom Wednesday afternoon, a jury decided a Jacksonville man will get off of death row.
Michael R. Jackson was convicted of Andrea Boyer's rape and murder for a second time Saturday. He was first convicted of the crime in 2010, then granted a new trial on appeal.
During his first trial, he was sentenced to death. But during his second trial, the jury did not recommend the death penalty.
The law has changed since his last trial; Florida now requires a jury to unanimously agree to recommend the death penalty. In Jackson's case, one or more jurors did not agree that he should qualify for capital punishment.