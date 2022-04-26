Jacksonville man who stole twin brother's identity to get veterans benefits sentenced two years in prison

Wayne Bowen, 64, pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft in January. He was sentenced Tuesday and ordered to repay federal agencies nearly $64,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video was originally published Jan. 27.

A Jacksonville man was sentence Tuesday to two years in federal prison and ordered to repay federal agencies $63,773 for government benefits he received in an identity theft scheme.

The identity he stole was that of his estranged twin brother.

Wayne Bowen, 64, pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft in January.

In 2014, Bowen used the name, Social Security card, and military discharge papers of his estranged twin brother to apply for federally subsidized housing benefits, Bowen's plea agreement states.

When interviewed by federal agents, Bowen admitted that he had been using his twin brother’s identity for years.

Bowen obtained a Florida identification card using his twin’s name and had been arrested and convicted of felony offenses under his twin’s identity, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg. Bowen initially told agents that he, like his twin, had served and been honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. He later admitted that was a lie, the news release states.