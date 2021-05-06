Have you seen him? Jacksonville man wanted for aggravated battery, assault

Anyone having seen or who may know the location of Cruz is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a man wanted on multiple charges.

Marsai Devonta Cruz, 25, is wanted for aggravated battery and aggravated assault. Police say attempts have been made by detectives to locate Cruz, but they have been unsuccessful.

At this time it's not clear what events led up to Cruz's charges.

Anyone having seen or who may know the location of Cruz is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.