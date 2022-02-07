FHP investigating hit-and-run along I-295 in Jacksonville that sent pedestrian to hospital

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, FHP says. At this time, investigators do not have information on the vehicle that left the scene.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous report.)

A Jacksonville man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning along I-295.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old Jacksonville man was walking south along I-295 south of Normandy Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. in the outside shoulder when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle.

The victim was taken to Orange Park Medical Center with serious injuries, FHP says. At this time, investigators do not have information on the make, model or identifiers for the vehicle that left the scene after the crash.