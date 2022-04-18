The victim told police he did not realize he was shot until they arrived at his brother's house.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering after an alleged shooting incident on Normandy Boulevard early Sunday morning.

An incident report says the man thought the 'bang' sounds he was hearing was two cars racing, but he later discovered it was gunfire after discovering a gunshot wound on his back.

Early Sunday morning, JSO was dispatched to an emergency room on Normandy Boulevard in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, police say they met with a victim who infomed JSO that his brother, sister-in-law and a friend were driving in his brother's Black Dodge Ram Pickup truck on I-295 northbound.

The brother told police he thought he got a flat tire and stopped the truck on the right shoulder of I-295 northbound between 103rd St. and Wilson exit ramp.

While stopped on the shoulder, the victim and his brother told police they heard three loud bangs. They said the loud bangs sounded like gun shots, but dismissed it because they heard two vehicles racing and thought it was backfired from the exhaust.

The victim told police he did not realize he was shot until they arrived at his brother's house, when he felt a warm sensation in his lower back and realized that he was bleeding from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Normandy Parker ER. POlice noted that the victim and company did not call the police, but rather The Normandy Parker ER nurse called the police.

The victim is expected to be OK.