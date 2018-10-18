JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man lost nearly $1 million as the result of a scam involving a fake business, a woman using an alias and a City of Jacksonville employee.

“It’s not about the money I spent,” Mike Aldajani told First Coast News. “I lost almost everything…took money from my house, I sold all my cars, all the businesses. And I have a lot of stress [at] this time…I may have surgery, open heart surgery.”

Aldajani’s ordeal began in June 2014. According to an arrest affidavit for Antrum Ames, who went by the alias Anna Taylor, Ames approached Aldajani about purchasing or investing in her company, “Kids Konnect.” Ames told Aldajani “Kids Konnect” had a contract with the City of Jacksonville and provided food for underprivileged children at daycare centers across Duval County.

According to the arrest affidavit, Ames directed Aldajani to a city employee named Beverly Wright for more information. Aldajani said he met with Wright several times throughout the duration of the alleged scam. The State Attorney’s Office confirmed Wright was, in fact, a City of Jacksonville employee.

“If you’re in Mr. Aldajani’s position, it all seems to make sense that this is legitimate,” Assistant State Attorney Joe Licandro, who is handling the case, said. “And then every time he’s trying to find out what’s the status of my first payment that I’m supposed to receive from the state or the city, it’s always some excuse that’s told to him every time.”

Aldajani said he was promised millions if he purchased and invested in Kids Konnect. According to Ames’ arrest affidavit, Aldajani was immediately required to pay tens of thousands of dollars in delinquent rent payments and kitchen remodels for each daycare location. Aldajani continued making payments to keep the business running through 2014, 2015 and into 2016, but said he never received any payment in return.

“I sold everything because, you know, when you have a contract for $21 million a year…if I do it one year it’s enough for me,” Aldajani said.

The investigation revealed Kids Konnect was not a real business.

“[The money] was spent on plane tickets, it was spent on hair products, they went through the money very quickly. And a majority of that benefited Ms. Ames,” Licandro said. “It’s hard for me to believe that somebody would be able to look someone in the face and continue to perpetuate a lie like that.”

The State Attorney’s Office said Ames, who has a history of fraud in other states, is believed to be the mastermind behind the scheme. Ames has been on the run for about 20 months.

Ames has been known by several aliases including Lucille Robertson, Ann Glover, Ann Glover Taylor and Antrum Simmons. Anyone with information on her should call police.

Wright was prosecuted and sentenced to 30 months in state prison earlier this year. According to Wright’s arrest affidavit, her supervisor knew nothing about “Kids Konnect” and told police Wright abruptly retired in April 2016 after 30 years of service. Wright was arrested in December of that year. She had worked with the City since April of 1997. When she retired she was a Recreation Services Supervisor.

According to a spokesperson with the City of Jacksonville, they are not aware of any fraud investigation occurring while Wright was still employed with the city.

© 2018 WTLV