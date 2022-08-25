Jacksonville man suspected in road rage shooting allegedly 'blew smoke' from truck's exhaust pipe, victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds

Issac Partridge, 31, was allegedly "blowing smoke" from his Dodge Ram during a road rage shooting on Interstate 95 South on Jacksonville's Southside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after what appeared to be a road rage shooting Wednesday on Interstate 95 southbound and Phillips Highway, according to an arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Issac Partridge, 31, was allegedly "blowing smoke" from his Dodge truck's exhaust pipes before firing a rifle, according to JSO.

The incident left a victim with multiple gunshot wounds, police say.

Partridge was detained around 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Chuck E. Cheese on Jacksonville's Southside near Avenues Mall and charged with attempted murder and firing a deadly weapon, the report continues.

Two guns were confiscated from Partridge's truck - a rifle that had been fired, and a handgun that was not used, according to the report.

The victim, driving a 2018 Alfa Romeo SUV, told deputies they were heading southbound on I-95 near Phillips Highway when Partridge's truck drove past them at high speed, swerved directly in front and began "blowing smoke" from his exhaust pipes, the report said.

The victim said he got back in front of Partridge, then Partridge pulled up alongside the Alfa Romeo's passenger side.

The redacted arrest report does not state when Partridge allegedly fired his weapon, but it's possible the gun was fired at this point.

The victim fell out of the Alfa Romeo at Phillips HWY near Exit 339 with multiple gunshot wounds and the SUV crashed into another vehicle close to the exit ramp, the report said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital with serious condition but is expected to be OK, police said.

There were multiple 911 calls made, one of which was made by Partridge, who deputies found in the parking lot of Chuck E. Cheese near the Avenues Mall.

Partridge appeared in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing for the two felony counts.

While pleading to the judge during the court appearance, Partidge's lawyer said Partridge had strong ties to the community, had a full time job, owned a home, was married with three children and was not a fight risk.