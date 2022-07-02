'It could've been worse' | Jacksonville man survives getting shot after violent weekend

Charles Wolfla was walking his dog at night when he came across a burglar breaking into a car.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Charles Wolfla was shot at more than 10 times. He was one of nearly dozen who were hit by bullets over the weekend. For someone who was shot in the groin, he's okay, fortunately.

First Coast News caught up with him while he was out walking at his apartment. To Wolfla, he's a lucky man.

"It was a blur, it was like - really fast," Wolfla said.

Sometime around 3 a.m., the Jacksonville man was taking his dog out for a walk. During the overnight stroll, he noticed a burglar. At first, Wolfla thought it was resident until the suspect smashed a window and crawled into the car.

"I'm like 'What the hell are you doing man?'" Wolfla asked.

Soon after, he noticed the burglar was armed. That's when Wolfla said the person was shooting at him.

However, the Woodlake Park Apartments resident was carrying his weapon too. He mentioned how the burglar must have been at 30 to 40 feet away from him.

"The guy was shooting like 'bap bap bap bap bap'," Wolfla recalled, describing the series of events as 'scary.' "I'm laying on the ground and I pull my pistol out. I cocked it and the safety was on."

Wolfla said he managed to get a shot out. He then noticed the burglar had an accomplice and they ran away into a wooded area near the apartments.

The survivor said police found 10 cars burglarized that night, among them was Wolfla's girlfriend's car.

For the most part, Wolfla said the area he lives in is quiet. With the exception of a few a break-ins.