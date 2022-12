Police did not release information about the victim.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —

A man is fighting for his life at a Jacksonville hospital after he was shot in the head Tuesday, police said.

The shooting happened at approximately 7:41 a.m. on Tuesday in the 2100 block of Doctor Roy Baker Street. Police were called to the scene and found the victim with a gunshot wound.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Violent Crimes detectives are on the scene searching for witnesses and this is an ongoing investigation.