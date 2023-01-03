Young man dies after being shot multiple times on Jacksonville's Mid-Westside

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded after receiving an alert from Shotspotter, a system that notifies police if a gunshot goes off.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated story.

A Jacksonville man was pronounced dead at the emergency room after police found him with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Grothe Street on the city's Mid-Westside after they received an alert from Shotspotter, a system that notifies JSO when gunshots are heard.

The man was identified as between 20 and 25 years old. There was no other information given about his identity.