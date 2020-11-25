Jacksonville man sentenced to nearly 2 years in prison for attack on officer during protest

Silvera-Albor pleaded guilty to battery of a law enforcement officer after JSO said he attacked the police officer during a protest in May.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man pleaded guilty to battery charges stemming back to an attack on a police officer in downtown Jacksonville in May.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Martin Bryan Silvera-Albor approached the officer from behind and repeatedly hit him in the head and neck, cutting the officer on the right side of the neck with an unknown object. The officer had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Silvera-Albor pleaded guilty to battery of a law enforcement officer. Judge Meredith Charbula sentenced him to 21 months in prison with another year of community control.

“We remain committed to protecting peaceful protests while holding those accountable who resort to violence,” said State Attorney Melissa Nelson.

The State Attorney's Office said the attack was captured on video from bystanders, which helped authorities identify Silvera-Albor. A warrant for his arrested was signed on June 11 and a tip led to Silvera-Albor's arrest.