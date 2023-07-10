Jacksonville man sentenced to 50 years for murder of 18-year-old girlfriend

Isaiah Greene, 19, was charged with the murder of his then-girlfriend 18-year-old Gabrielle Bolton. Greene admitted to Bolton's murder and pleaded guilty in August.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man will spend half a century behind bars for the 2022 murder of his girlfriend.

Isaiah Greene, 19, was charged with the murder of his then-girlfriend, 18-year-old Gabrielle Bolton in 2022. Greene pleaded guilty to Bolton's murder on Aug. 18. Greene was sentenced Friday to 50 years in Florida State Prison.

On Sep. 19, 2022, Jacksonville Sheriff's officers responded to a home on the Northwest side to assist Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews who found Bolton's body in the home.

Police said Greene had fled the scene when first responders arrived, but his mother was home at the time.

Greene's mother told officers her son called her saying he was upset at Bolton and "didn't mean to do it."

Officers found Bolton's body in a bedroom wrapped in a shower curtain and towel with "obvious signs of trauma to her head."

When Greene was later found and questioned by police, he admitted to getting into an argument with Bolton which escalated to a physical fight. He said he struck Bolton multiple times in the head with a metal object and dragged her body to the bedroom where she was later found by police.

Greene told police he and Bolton had been dating for about a year, and during that time he had been both mentally and physically abusive toward her.

Before Greene was sentenced, both of Bolton's parents gave impact statements on how losing their daughter unraveled their lives. Bolton's father recounted his daughter's smile and her "beautiful heart."

"Gabby was the light in the room and even though she may not have always liked it, people gravitated to her. I dream of her every night and she's always smiling," said Curtis Bolton.

Bolton's mother, Nichole Bolton, took aim at Greene, calling him a "monster."