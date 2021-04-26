Jacksonville man sentenced to 11 years in prison on child pornography charges

Michael John Jordan was arrested following a search warrant that uncovered numerous devices with graphic child pornography in 2019.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A federal judge sentenced a 39-year-old Jacksonville man to more the 11 years in prison on child pornography charges, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

In September 2018, federal authorities began investigating Michael John Jordan following reports sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The reports described illegal content showing the sexual abuse of children uploaded from multiple electronic service providers by Jordan, the DOJ said.

In Feb. 2019, agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), along with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the Clay County Sheriff's Office, executed a search warrant of Jordan's home, seizing several electronic devices, according to the DOJ.

Forensic analysis of these devices uncovered more than 1,000 images and videos of child pornography, some of which showed sexual abuse of infants and toddlers, the DOJ said. Jordan had used "sophisticated encryption techniques" to try and cover up the material.

In addition to the child pornography, agents also found a loaded shotgun inside his home. Due to Jordan being convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2014, he was not allowed to possess a firearm.

Jordan was arrested and faced both child pornography and weapons charges. He pleaded guilty in Feb. 2019.

“This convicted felon obviously did not learn his lesson the first time,” said HSI Jacksonville Assistant Special Agent in Charge K. Jim Phillips. “Thanks to HSI special agents, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, he will be returning to prison for a second time, this time for possession of child pornography and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.”