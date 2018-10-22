A Jacksonville man found guilty of sexually assaulting a passenger on a Carnival cruise ship was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday, according to FBI Jacksonville.

Brian James Holland, 23, was sentenced after he was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenager girl whose family told authorities has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old child.

The abuse took place in February 2018 on the Carnival Cruise Line vessel Elation. The victim told authorities Holland had digitally penetrated her by force while the two were in the vessel's hot tub.

"This case highlights the importance of the working relationships that FBI Jacksonville has fostered with our local security partners," said Charles P. Spencer, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jacksonville Division. "We are thankful for the cooperation of the Carnival security team in this case, and will continue to work with them to protect travelers while on land and at sea."

Holland was found guilty back in July.

