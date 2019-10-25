A 25-year-old felon was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison on Friday for illegally possessing a firearm in a rap video.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was investigating a music video filmed in the Jacksonville area called "Hulio Da Don - KOBK (Kill or Be Killed)." It was published on Sept. 14, 2018, showing several individuals possessing and pointing guns.

Richard Leroy Douglas of Jacksonville was seen in the video, holding a Zastava, 7.62x39-mm pistol in the video, ATF said.

**WARNING: Some may find the video below offensive.***

Later on Sept. 27, 2018, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a residence that matched the music video's location. There, detectives located five firearms, including the gun Douglas was holding in the video, officials said.

Douglas pleaded guilty on July 9.