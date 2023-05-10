Jacksonville man pulls victim out through car window, steals vehicle and runs him over

The victim was stuck in traffic when the suspect jumped on top of his car, pulled him out of the window and beat him. He then took off in the car and ran him over.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 65-year-old man was pulled from his car, beaten and run over during a carjacking and attempted murder on Jacksonville's Westside Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sgt. Karen Dukes say was waiting to make U-Turn when the incident began. He heard the suspect yelling, saying he was "going to kill him" if he came to close. When he made the U-Turn, the suspect ran and caught up with him at the next light.

While the victim was stuck in traffic at the next light, the suspect jumped up onto the top of his car, Dukes said. He then "snatched" the 65-year-old out of the car window and beat him.

The suspect got in the car and fled westbound. Dukes said he then did a U-turn into oncoming traffic at a "high speed." He jumped the median, coming back the opposite way to run over the victim.

He traveled a short distance before getting out of the car and running on foot. Witnesses were able to detain him and he has been arrested. The suspect has not been named at this point.