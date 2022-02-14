Former Jacksonville ballet instructor pleads no contest to exposing himself, gets credit for serving 2 days in jail

Morgan was given credit for time served, two days in jail, and placed on 12 months of unsupervised probation, which includes no unsupervised work with children.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above originally aired in April 2021.)

A former Jacksonville ballet instructor has pleaded no contest to charges of exposing his sexual organs in public last year.

Savery Morgan, 37, told a judge he was working at the Florida Ballet Jacksonville as an instructor and director of community engagement when he was arrested in April 2021. The charges came after social media posts complained of a man touching himself inappropriately in the Murray Hill area. The posts appeared to show Morgan driving a red Chevrolet Impala as he was exposing himself, according to police.

After Morgan's initial arrest, the Florida Ballet sent a statement to First Coast News which said he had been placed on paid administrative leave pending the resolution of the charges.

Scroll down to read the full statement from the executive Florida Ballet from April 2021.

"We recently became aware of an incident involving one of our employees.

Upon notification of the serious nature of the charges, Savery Morgan was immediately placed on paid administrative leave pending resolution of these charges.

The safety, care and well-being of our students, dancers, faculty, and staff is always our first and highest priority. All employees go through a rigorous hiring process which includes a detailed and comprehensive review and background check. The charges are completely contrary to the behavior and character demonstrated by Mr. Morgan in the dance world.