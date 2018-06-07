Jacksonville man found guilty for murder of 3-month-old child

Charles Deas III was arrested in 2018 following the death of his 3-month-old son, which was ruled a homicide.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report.

Charles Deas III, the Jacksonville man accused of murdering his three-month-old son, has been found guilty of aggravated manslaughter of a child and murder in the second degree.

Deas was arrested four years ago.

On June 7, 2018 the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to 1214 Labelle St. on the Westside to an unresponsive child. The child was taken to Wolfson Children's Hospital and later died of head trauma, eventually ruled a homicide by an autopsy report.

According to JSO, Deas, the child's father, was in sole care, custody and control of the child when the fatal injuries were sustained.

In an interview with investigators, Deas admitted to JSO that his actions resulted in his son's death.

JSO said at the time that they believed the child had been shaken.