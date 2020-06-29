Jacksonville man killed in Putnam County shooting possibly involving 'Stand Your Ground' law

FLORAHOME, Fla. — Putnam County detectives are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left a Jacksonville man dead and may involve Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law as a possible motive.
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded Saturday at 6:30 a.m. to reports of a person shot at 149 Martin St. in Florahome. At the scene, deputies found 35-year-old Michael Erke dead. Erke had been staying at a cottage on the property, according to the sheriff's office.
While at the scene, the sheriff's office said a man approached officers and told them he had shot Erke. The man explained he was trying to leave the residence when the shooting happened.
Though the man was placed in custody, the sheriff's office said no arrests have been made and that "Stand Your Ground" may be a reason for the shooting.