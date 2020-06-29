Jacksonville man killed in Putnam County shooting possibly involving 'Stand Your Ground' law

A 35-year-old Jacksonville man was killed in Putnam County and the sheriff's office believes the case may involve Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law.

FLORAHOME, Fla. — Putnam County detectives are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left a Jacksonville man dead and may involve Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law as a possible motive.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded Saturday at 6:30 a.m. to reports of a person shot at 149 Martin St. in Florahome. At the scene, deputies found 35-year-old Michael Erke dead. Erke had been staying at a cottage on the property, according to the sheriff's office.

While at the scene, the sheriff's office said a man approached officers and told them he had shot Erke. The man explained he was trying to leave the residence when the shooting happened.