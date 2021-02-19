Jacksonville man jailed in Lakeshore sexual assault and robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A plea for help finding a suspect ended in the arrest of a 43-year-old man Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Willie Lenard Hooker was charged with armed sexual battery and robbery and remains behind bars ineligible for bail, jail records show.
Officers were called about 2 a.m. Feb. 5 to San Juan Avenue where a victim said she was walking home from the Overtime Sports Bar when someone with a knife came up from behind and attacked her, the report said. She was treated at a hospital and worked with investigators to develop a composite sketch of the attacker, released by police on Feb. 12 as they tried to track him down.
