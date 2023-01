Police say he was shot in the hip.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report.

A man is undergoing surgery after a shooting in Jacksonville's Woodstock neighborhood.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says they responded to a reported shooting at 2:30 p.m.

The shooting stemmed from an argument between the victim and the suspect, police said.