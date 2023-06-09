Jacksonville man found guilty of murder, faces mandatory life sentence in 2021 killing

Police say Greggory James fired nine shots at the victim, who later died from his injuries.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A Duval County jury has found Greggory James guilty of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent.

James faces a mandatory sentence of life in Florida State Prison. The Honorable Judge London Kite will formally sentence James at a future hearing.

On Jan. 6, 2021, members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to an Edison Avenue auto body shop in response to calls of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim on the ground outside the shop suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim died shortly thereafter from his injuries.

Multiple witnesses said the victim was at the front of the shop with others when the suspect, later identified as James, walked up wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt that concealed his face and fired nine shots at the victim. Police say seven of them struck him in the planned attack.

James then ran to a waiting black sedan with a Texas license plate next to the shop being driven by a co-defendant.

JSO says a police chase followed, with other witnesses calling 911 to report the crime. Eventually, officers stopped the car and James exited the vehicle and ran before he was captured.

Officials say inside the car was the gray sweatshirt James had worn during the shooting. The crime gun James used was recovered nearby after James had thrown it out the window. Both the sweatshirt and the gun tested positive for having James’ DNA on them.