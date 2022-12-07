x
Crime

Jacksonville man found guilty of killing a person while he was getting a haircut sentenced to life behind bars

Trevon Wiley, 23, was charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a double shooting that happened on Feb. 16, 2019.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report)

A man found guilty of killing a 19-year-old while he was getting a haircut on the Westside has been sentenced to life in prison.

Trevon Wiley, 23, was charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a double shooting that happened on Feb. 16, 2019 in the 7000 block of Matthew Street, which resulted in two people shot. 

One of those people, identified as 19-year-old Ziykye Lindsey Ray Barnhill, died at the scene. The other person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Police say the shooting happened after Wiley sat in a barber chair next to Barnhill while he was getting their haircut. Wiley reportedly stood up without saying anything and shot Barnhill multiple times at close range, killing him, JSO says.

A judge sentenced Wiley to life in prison for both counts on Wednesday, to run consecutively. His defense team says they plan to appeal.

