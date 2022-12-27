Jacksonville man accused of filming men in bathroom at Home Depot on Atlantic Blvd

Michael Elias allegedly told police he had been filming the men's bathroom at Home Depot on Atlantic Boulevard to "use later."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after he told police he filmed people in the men's bathroom at Home Depot on Atlantic Boulevard, according to report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

According to a police report, a JSO officer spoke with two people in the appliance section at the store after reports of video voyeurism.

One of the people was Michael Elias, who allegedly told the officer he had been taking video "to use later for gratification/pleasuring," according to a police report.

The other man at the scene showed the officer a photograph of Elias pointing his camera into the stall, the report says. The man said Elias admitted to filming him, but he ultimately did not press charges against Elias.

Elias was arrested on charges of video voyeurism.