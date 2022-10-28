Jacksonville man expected to be OK after being shot by roommate, JSO says

During the initial investigation, JSO says a man in his 20s came forward and said that he shot his roommate.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after being shot in the torso by his roommate, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 2:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of San Juan Ave. When they arrived, they located a man in his 40s with a gun shot wound to the mid-section.

JFRD responded and took the man to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries where he is currently undergoing surgery.

During the initial investigation, JSO says a man in his 20s came forward and said that he shot his roommate. This individual was detained and will be transported to the Police Memorial Building for interview.

JSO says while speaking with witnesses, it appears that two roommates got into an argument that led to one shooting the other.