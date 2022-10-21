Jacksonville man convicted of murder of former neighbor resentenced to life in prison

Dennis Thurnado Glover was previously sentenced to death for first degree murder of 51-year-old Sandra Allen.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man previously sentenced to death in the 2012 murder of his former neighbor will now spend the rest of his life in prison.

Dennis Thurnado Glover was sentenced to death for first degree murder of 51-year-old Sandra Allen, according to a release from the State Attorney's Office.

In May 2012, Glover told his girlfriend he heard screams coming from Allen's home, which was two doors down, and thought he needed to go check on the victim.

When police arrived, they discovered Allen had been strangled and stabbed to death. Police later matched blood on Glover's shoe to Allen, and they found his DNA was on her, according to the release.