Jacksonville man convicted of five felonies, now faces life in prison

Stephon Wright was found guilty of attacking a man with his firearm, beating him continuously and stealing his wallet.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man faces the possibility of life in prison after being convicted of five felonies stemming from an incident in St. Johns County back in 2018.

A jury of three men and three women found 32-year-old Stephon Wright guilty of five felonies including aggravated battery with a firearm, felony grand theft, tampering with evidence, armed burglary with a firearm and robbery with a firearm.

The latter two crimes are punishable by life in prison.

According to a press release from the State Attorney's Office, in the evening hours of March 8, 2018, the victim in the case was leaving work and discovered Wright breaking into a car in a parking lot behind a building.

Wright attacked the man with his firearm, beating him continuously, stealing his wallet, and ordered him to go into the woods. The victim instead ran to safety inside the building where he then called authorities and collapsed, according to the State Attorney's Office.

"After the incident, but before the case could be charged were many hours of excellent police work by our law enforcement partners at the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office," said Bryan L. Shorstein, State Attorney for the Seventh Judicial Circuit. "Deputies and Detectives worked around the clock piecing together all the evidence and delivering a great case to be prosecuted. This collaborative work between the Sheriff’s Office and our office resulted in getting a very violent offender off the streets for good."

Wright is expected to be sentenced on June 4.