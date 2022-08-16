Jacksonville man charged with murder after weekend shooting

Richard Herman Godwin, 65, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

An arrest has been made in a weekend shooting that left a woman dead, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday police responded to the 7000 block of 118th Street in reference to a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers say they were met at the end of the driveway to the residence by Godwin.

Inside the home they located an adult woman in the bathroom who was later declared dead, police said.

Detectives with the JSO Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigative responsibility.

A witness to the incident, was interviewed by detectives. The witness reportedly stated he was inside the victim’s residence sitting on the sofa, and the victim was in the bathroom, when he heard a knock at the door.

The witness told police he answered the door and was met by Godwin.

The witness told police he told Godwin where the victim was and he went to find her. He then left the scene.

Through interviews and the evidence at the scene, JSO says Godwin was identified as the suspect.