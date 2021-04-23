Jacksonville man charged with murder after deadly gas station shooting

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested 24-year-old Peter Knox last week after a man was shot and killed at a gas station on 103rd Street April 12.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above was originally published April 12.)

A Jacksonville man is now charged with murder after a deadly shooting at a Southwest Jacksonville gas station earlier this month.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested 24-year-old Peter Knox last week. Police said officers were called to the 9100 block of 103rd Street on April 12 for a reported person shot.

Officers found the victim at the Blue Store Discount suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was later pronounced dead from his injuries, JSO said.

JSO told First Coast News they believe the shooting may have started from a drug deal gone bad. The victim drove his vehicle to the gas station and later got into a confrontation with the shooter before the deadly shots were fired, according to police.

JSO's Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit were notified, and both responded to conduct their investigations, police said. During the investigation, police identified Knox as a suspect and arrested him on charged of murder and armed robbery.