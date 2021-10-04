Jacksonville man charged with murder in April shooting

Detectives identified 32-year-old Jamarcus Price as the suspect in a deadly shooting in the Lakeshore area on April 24. He is now charged with murder.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla —

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested a man charged with murder in an April shooting in the Lakeshore area, according to a news release Monday.

Patrol officers were sent to the area of Appleton Avenue and Retaw Street for reports of a person who had been shot on Saturday, April 24, the release says. Police said they received multiple calls from neighbors who reported hearing gunshots and later saw a man running from the scene.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, JSO said.

JSO Homicide and Crime Scene units were notified and responded to conduct their investigations into the shooting, according to the release. Detectives were able to identify 32-year-old Jamarcus Price as the suspect. He was then located and arrested for murder, the release says.

Police are still looking for information on a truck (pictured below) and an unknown person who is wanted for questioning in relation to the investigation, the release says.

During the investigation, someone called JSO to tell them the victim's death was linked to a kidnapping the night before. A caller told police the kidnappers took a man and a woman to find out where the eventual murder victim was, then held the two for several hours until the victim was shot and killed by one of the kidnappers, JSO said back in April.