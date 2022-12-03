Jacksonville man charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 15-year-old boy

Amin Sullivan, 25, was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

A Jacksonville man is now charged in the death of a 15-year-old boy who was killed over the weekend at an apartment complex on the Westside.

Amin Sullivan, 25, was arrested and charged with manslaughter. Police did not release the name of the victim.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called to the 9000 block of 103rd Street, the Addison Landing Apartments, on Saturday for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old victim with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The boy was pronounced dead on the scene by Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews.

JSO's Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Unit arrived to handle their respective investigations into the shooting. Investigators were able to identify the gunman as Sullivan, who they say was handling a gun when he pointed it at the victim and pulled the trigger, according to a news release from JSO.