Jacksonville man charged in fentanyl-related death of young mother

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged Mohamed Benjamen Sangare Jr., 21, with manslaughter

A Jacksonville man has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl-related death of a young mother last week.

On Oct. 27, JSO says it received a report of an undetermined death involving a 25-year-old woman ingesting an unknown pill. JSO says they were able to get in contract with the victim’s mother who provided the passcode to the victim’s phone.

JSO was able to determine that the victim, her boyfriend, and a few other people came over to her home. After hanging out for a while, the police report says some of the individuals left, including Sangare.

The victim's boyfriend told police he later observed the victim feeding her infant and “nodding off.” He reportedly told police that he did not use drugs or know what effect Percocet has, and he knew she took one, so he assumed her sleepiness was a side effect.

He told police he helped her to her bed and placed her infant next to her.

A majority of the details surrounding the case are redacted in the police report, but it appears that she later died.

JSO says that it received the medical examiner’s case summary and confirmed that her death was "accidental due to fentanyl toxicity."

The police report says that Sangare was later located at the Miami International Airport. An effort was coordinated by US Customs and Border Patrol to get him off a plane, the report says.

USCBP reportedly advised the pilot made an announcement for Sangare to get off the plane due to a customer service-related inquiry. The report says Sangare was brought to the holding area and his cell phone was taken from inside his “Louis Vuitton” carry-on bag.

USCBP turned over the cellphone to JSO who reported that it had been “factory reset”.