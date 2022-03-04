Jacksonville man charged in connection with toddler's accidental shooting death

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Alexander Sibley was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

A Jacksonville man is facing charges in relation to the death of a toddler killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday afternoon.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Alexander Sibley was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He appeared before a judge Monday, who set his bond at $150,000.

During court proceedings, it was revealed that Sibley has an 18-page criminal history, including trafficking cocaine and suspended licenses. He was assigned a public defender.

Police said the 3-year-old boy shot himself in the head around 12:45 p.m. Sunday at a home on Crimson Leaf Lane in the Oakhill area. Sibley was booked into jail around 8 p.m., according to JSO's jail records.

Adults were present in the home at the time of the shooting, officials said. The initial investigation indicated no signs of foul play.

During a briefing to the media on the incident, JSO Lt. Stronko encouraged community members to secure their firearms in a safe place and practice proper gun safety.