Jacksonville man charged after 11-year-old Camden County girl is found safe

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Jacksonville man was charged Monday in connection to an 11-year-old Camden County girl who was found during a traffic stop just one day after she was reported missing.

Matthew William Woods, 19, is charged with interstate interference with custody, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says Woods and 11-year-old Leann Faith Godwin were communicating via social media where plans were made for her to visit Florida for a few days. On Saturday, July 25, Godwin was reported missing from her Kingsland home. She was later found safe on Sunday during a traffic stop in the 200 block of Kerry Place.

Additional suspects and charges are pending as the investigation continues, according to the sheriff's office.