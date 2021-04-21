Jacksonville man arrested for reportedly taking woman hostage before ramming into police vehicle

The arrest report states that the vehicle backed up into the responding patrol car and rammed it several times before the man got out and a foot chase ensued.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Panic. It's what Jacksonville 911 dispatchers heard over the phone when a call came in around midnight on Sunday.

A report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office gives details about how a woman, fearing for her life, told dispatchers that she had been taken hostage by an unknown man near Phillips Highway and Lem Turner Road.

Richard Correnti, 24, would later be charged with false imprisonment for the crime.

According to police, the woman called for help several times, updating officers that she and Correnti were headed northbound on I-295 near Baymeadows Road.

Shortly after midnight, officers say they located a vehicle matching the description given by the woman driving recklessly and running red lights. When officers tried to catch up with the vehicle, they say they observed it get into a crash.

The arrest report states that the vehicle backed up into the responding patrol car and rammed it several times before Correnti got out and a foot chase ensued.

The report states Correnti was apprehended on Atlantic Boulevard at Century Street.

According to the arrest report, the woman and Correnti have been in a domestic relationship for three years and have a child together. Police say the child was not in the car during the incident.

The report does not make it clear why the victim reported she did not know the driver.