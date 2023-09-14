Jacksonville man arrested in Nov. 2022 shooting Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was arrested Wednesday for a murder that happened nearly a year and ten moths ago.
The victim, identified as an adult woman, was found dead in a home in the 4200 block of Katanga Drive on Nov. 25, 2022.
An autopsy determined that the victim's death was a homicide, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JSO says an investigation identified the suspect as Eugene A. Anderson, 43.
He was arrested on Wednesday on manslaughter charges.
Crime tips by the community aided in catching the suspect, JSO said.