x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Jacksonville man arrested in Nov. 2022 shooting Wednesday

Eugene Anderson, 43, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with manslaughter, in connection to a homicide in Nov. 2022.
Credit: JSO
Eugene Anderson, 43, was arrested Wednesday on manslaughter charges.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was arrested Wednesday for a murder that happened nearly a year and ten moths ago. 

The victim, identified as an adult woman, was found dead in a home in the 4200 block of Katanga Drive on Nov. 25, 2022. 

An autopsy determined that the victim's death was a homicide, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says an investigation identified the suspect as Eugene A. Anderson, 43. 

He was arrested on Wednesday on manslaughter charges.

Crime tips by the community aided in catching the suspect, JSO said.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Skeletal remains found in Jacksonville home

Before You Leave, Check This Out