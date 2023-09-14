Jacksonville man arrested in Nov. 2022 shooting Wednesday

Eugene Anderson, 43, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with manslaughter, in connection to a homicide in Nov. 2022.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was arrested Wednesday for a murder that happened nearly a year and ten moths ago.

The victim, identified as an adult woman, was found dead in a home in the 4200 block of Katanga Drive on Nov. 25, 2022.

An autopsy determined that the victim's death was a homicide, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says an investigation identified the suspect as Eugene A. Anderson, 43.

He was arrested on Wednesday on manslaughter charges.