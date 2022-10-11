Police: Jacksonville man arrested in 2017 murder

The murder victim, identified as 19-year-old Ra'Kwon Backy, was found in a driveway on the city's Westside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested a Jacksonville man in the 2017 murder of 19-year-old Ra'Kwon Backy.

On August 1, 2017, Backy was found dead in a driveway in the 10000 block of Shelby Creek Road South on Jacksonville's Westside.

He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, JSO said.