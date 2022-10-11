Police: Jacksonville man arrested in 2017 murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related story from the time this crime occured.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested a Jacksonville man in the 2017 murder of 19-year-old Ra'Kwon Backy.
On August 1, 2017, Backy was found dead in a driveway in the 10000 block of Shelby Creek Road South on Jacksonville's Westside.
He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, JSO said.
The man accused of his murder is 26-year-old Rae'quan Malik Howard. Howard was already in jail on "unrelated charges," JSO said.