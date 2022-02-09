Jacksonville man arrested in connection with December shooting of young victim

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection to the shooting of a in the Baymeadows area on Dec. 9.
DeShawn Nixon was arrested on Thursday after he was allegedly involved in the shooting of a boy in the 8200 block of Dix Ellis Trail.
On the day of the incident, officers arrived to the scene to find a boy who said he had been shot, according to JSO.
Police believe the juvenile was in an altercation with a couple of other . During the altercation, an individual pulled out a gun and fired according to police.
The victim told police he was loading a television into a taxicab when he was attacked by three unknown men. He then ran inside and told his brother what happened before calling the police, according to officials.
Two other men were identified as being involved by JSO's gang unit, in addition to Nixon.