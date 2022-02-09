x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Jacksonville man arrested in connection with December shooting of young victim

DeShawn Nixon was arrested on Thursday after he was allegedly involved in the shooting of a juvenile in the 8200 block of Dix Ellis Trail.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection to the shooting of a  in the Baymeadows area on Dec. 9.

DeShawn Nixon was arrested on Thursday after he was allegedly involved in the shooting of a boy in the 8200 block of Dix Ellis Trail.

On the day of the incident, officers arrived to the scene to find a boy who said he had been shot, according to JSO. 

RELATED: Altercation ends in shooting of juvenile victim in Baymeadows, police say

Police believe the juvenile was in an altercation with a couple of other . During the altercation, an individual pulled out a gun and fired according to police.

The victim told police he was loading a television into a taxicab when he was attacked by three unknown men. He then ran inside and told his brother what happened before calling the police, according to officials. 

Two other men were identified as being involved by JSO's gang unit, in addition to Nixon.

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Manhunt underway after man crashes car, hops fence into Naval Air Station Jacksonville