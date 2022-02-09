Jacksonville man arrested in connection with December shooting of young victim

DeShawn Nixon was arrested on Thursday after he was allegedly involved in the shooting of a juvenile in the 8200 block of Dix Ellis Trail.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection to the shooting of a in the Baymeadows area on Dec. 9.

On the day of the incident, officers arrived to the scene to find a boy who said he had been shot, according to JSO.

Police believe the juvenile was in an altercation with a couple of other . During the altercation, an individual pulled out a gun and fired according to police.

The victim told police he was loading a television into a taxicab when he was attacked by three unknown men. He then ran inside and told his brother what happened before calling the police, according to officials.