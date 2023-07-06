Man arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies at ATM's in Jacksonville

Javare Hines, 37, is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault related to a spree of armed robberies at ATMs in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested and is facing several charges for multiple armed robberies at different locations of ATM's in Jacksonville, Sheriff T.K. Waters announced Wednesday during a press conference.

Jarvae Hines, 37, maintained an identical routine during his robbery spree that took place between May 9 and May 15. Waters said Hines was armed with a black revolver and masked his face during each robbery. He would target victims at bank drive-thru ATM machines across the city. Waters said Hines would hold the victims at gunpoint, demand bank account information and remove money from the withdrawal process.

On May 12, Hines attempted to kidnap a woman and force her to take him to an ATM. The woman shorty after, escaped from Hines. On May 15, Hines shot into a car while two people were inside of it; the two occupants were not injured in the shooting.

JSO detectives were able to identify Hines as a person of interest during their investigation and he was taken into custody during his last robbery attempt on May 16.