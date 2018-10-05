The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Jeremy Murkey, 37, who has been charged with murder after telling police she shot and killed his girlfriend.

Shonda Smith, 37, was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound by her live-in boyfriend, Murkey. Murkey told police that he was responsible for the gunshot wound to her throat.

Jeremy Murkey, 37 years old has been arrested by #JSO for the murder of his girlfriend, Shonda Smith, 37 years old. This murder occurred on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at 3:20 a.m. in the 5400 block of Diamond Leaf Drive. The victim was shot in the throat by the suspect. pic.twitter.com/hSEzjU2a4y — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 10, 2018

She was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Two children were in the home at the time of the incident and one of them called 911 from their Diamond Lead Drive home.

According to police, Smith had filed an injunction against Murkey due to some threats that were made against her. Police say this is a domestic-related incident but it is not clear at this time what the argument was about that lead to the murder.

A woman is dead this morning after a shooting on the west side. According to JSO she arrived at Park West Emergency Medical Center in critical condition and later died from a gun shot wound.#GMJ pic.twitter.com/97rfdFZeTi — Kamrel J. Eppinger (@KAMRELTV) May 9, 2018

