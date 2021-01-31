Jacksonville man faces murder charges in death of woman in April 2020

JSO said Justin Davis was cooperating with investigators, but investigators found his statements did not match the evidence.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is facing murder charges in the death of a 33-year-old woman in April of 2020, following a months-long investigation.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, police and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 8000 block of Old Kings Road on April 4, 2020 for an unresponsive female.

Initially, the 33-year-old woman was thought to have overdosed on drugs. She was taken to the hospital where she later died. The Medical Examiner's Office later ruled her death a homicide.

Justin Kyle Davis, now 35, was on the scene when first responders arrived and was reported to be cooperating with the investigation. JSO said during an investigation by the Homicide Unit, investigators found evidence did not match the statements given by Davis.

According to JSO, a lengthy investigation revealed Davis was responsible for the woman's death, though JSO did not specify his role in the victim's death.