Jacksonville man arrested after ordering elderly victim to pay him $100,000, per report

Timothy Dean Mobley, 44, was charged with extortion, domestic battery, stalking and making harassing phone calls.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been arrested after police say he ordered a victim to pay him $100,000, or he would harm her and her family, according to police.

On July 4, The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was dispatched to in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, police made contact with a victim who stated Mobley made multiple verbal threats via her home telephone.

She told police the suspect ordered her to wire him $100,000, or he would kill her. The victim told JSO that she's an elderly person and is in fear of her life and the life of her daughter and grandchild because the suspect poses a threat to them.

A second victim reported that Mobley had been stalking and harassing her and her mother and attempting to extort finances from her mother. She also said the suspect's propensity for violence had recently gotten worse.