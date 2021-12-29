Jacksonville man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen motorcycle

John Dykman, 30, is facing multiple charges including fleeing from an officer, possession of a controlled substance and driving while licensed is suspended.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is behind bars after he led police on a chase in a stolen motorcycle Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers observed a silver motorcycle drive into a U-Haul location in the 7000 block of 103rd Street Monday around 3:37 a.m.

After spotting the motorcycle officers tried to catch up to the vehicle to initiate a traffic stop.

Officers activated their emergency equipment to conduct the traffic stop. The motorcycle then began speeding toward the dead-end street, then made a u-turn at the end of the street and continued driving at a high rate of speed out of the U-Haul business, according to the arrest report.

Police say during the pursuit the vehicle made no attempts to stop or slow down.

After officers exited the business, they observed the motorcycle cross 103rd Street and travel Northbound on Daniel Terrace, which is a dead-end road.

Due to the road having no outlet, police drove to the end of the road, where they found the motorcycle sitting at the corner of the road, where the suspect John Dykman, 30, appeared to be trying to jump the fence.

Shortly after Dykman was taken into custody without further incident.

While in custody, Dykman complained of hand pain and chest pain, which were not inflicted by officers, the arrest says.

Later during the investigation, officers found that the motorcycle was stolen out of Jacksonville Beach.