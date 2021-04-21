Police: Man with gang affiliations arrested after high-speed chase ends with 11-year-old injured, crash on Lem Turner Road in Jacksonville

Javian Davis, 21, is being charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and possession of weapon or ammunition.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man suspected of having gang affiliations was arrested after police say he led them on a high-speed chase where he injured several people, including an 11-year-old girl.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the chase ended in a crash on Lem Turner Road.

Javian Davis, 21, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and possession of weapon or ammunition by a gang-related felon or delinquent.

An unmarked Jacksonville Sheriff's Office vehicle noticed a White Hyundai driving recklessly on Doncaster Avenue towards Norfolk Boulevard last Saturday, around 6:30 p.m.

The officer said the driver was speeding and traveling in the opposite lane towards oncoming traffic. The officer also reported that the Hyundai almost crashed into the unmarked vehicle.

On-duty units were notified and responded to the scene.

When officers arrived in the area of Norfolk Boulevard, they reportedly got behind the vehicle in a fully marked patrol vehicle.

Officers say they activated their emergency lights and signaled for the vehicle to pull over in order to conduct a traffic stop, according to the arrest report.

Police said the driver did not pull over so a vehicle pursuit was initiated.

While the Hyundai was traveling south on Norfolk, the driver almost hit a pedestrian on a bicycle in the road, the arrest report says.

The driver continued fleeing from officers and began running multiple red lights and stop signs, according to police.

When the driver ran a red light on Clyde Drive and Lem Turner Road, it caused a crash with another vehicle, the arrest report says.

After the crash, the Hyundai was disabled and officers identified Davis as the driver and placed him in custody. Davis was also charged with four counts of running a stop sign and two counts of running a red light.

Two victims, one adult man and an 11-year-old girl, were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, JSO said. Additionally, a gun was recovered from the Hyundai.